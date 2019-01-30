TOP STORY:

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Liverpool can extend its lead in the Premier League to seven points by beating Leicester, in one of four games to finish the 24th round of games in England's top division. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

FBN--NFL COACHING DIVERSITY

An Associated Press study of coaching staffs for the 2018 season found only four minorities in the stepping-stone positions of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, just 7.1 percent of 56 jobs. That lack of minority coaches in the pipeline helped contribute to the NFL's sharpest-ever one-year drop in minority head coaches, causing concern among advocates for diversity declaring unsatisfactory progress 16 years after the Rooney Rule was implemented. By Dave Campbell and Josh Dubow. SENT: 1,750 words, photos.

OLY--EUROPEAN GAMES-KAZAN

MOSCOW — Russia is bidding to host the 2023 European Games in Kazan despite a backdrop of years of doping scandals. Russian Olympic Committee president Stanislav Pozdnyakov is working with regional officials on the Kazan bid and said late Tuesday the city has "unique sports infrastructure at both the Russian and international level." By James Ellingworth. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--PSG-NEYMAR INJURY

PARIS — Neymar is expected to be sidelined for about 10 weeks with a right foot injury, ruling the Paris Saint-Germain striker out of the Champions League matchup against Manchester United. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Nantes fans pay tribute to former striker Emiliano Sala, who has been missing for more than a week, when their team hosts Saint-Etienne in the French league. Also, Strasbourg faces Bordeaux in the League Cup semifinals. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2230 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona hosts Sevilla in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals needing to overturn a 2-0 loss, while Real Betis hosts Espanyol after a 1-1 draw. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Juventus, which has won the league and cup double the past four seasons, visits Atalanta in the Italian Cup quarterfinals. The winner will play either Fiorentina or Roma, which play each other earlier in the day. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 400 words by 2145 GMT, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-WEST INDIES-WOMEN'S TOUR

ISLAMABAD — The West Indies women's team arrived in Karachi on Wednesday to play three Twenty20 matches as Pakistan once again bids to showcase its ability to host international cricket. SENT: 435 words, photos.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Bucks top Pistons 115-105, improve to 13-0 after a loss. SENT: 810 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Connor scores twice, adds shootout winner as Jets top Bruins. SENT: 390 words, photos.

