WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is lashing out after top U.S. national security officials told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal as promised.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the relationship with North Korea "is the best it has ever been with the U.S." He points to a halt in nuclear and missile tests by North Korea, the return of some U.S. service members' remains and the release of Americans once detained there as signs of progress.

Still, National Intelligence Director Dan Coats told Congress on Tuesday that intelligence information doesn't support the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) will get rid of his nuclear weapons.

Kim committed to denuclearization after meeting with Trump last year. A second Trump-Kim meeting is expected in February.