Directly contradicting President Donald Trump, US intelligence agencies yesterday told Congress that North Korea is unlikely to dismantle its nuclear arsenal, that Isis (Islamic State) remains a threat and that the Iran nuclear deal is working.

The chiefs made no mention of a crisis at the US-Mexican border for which Trump has considered declaring a national emergency.

Their analysis stands in sharp contrast to Trump's almost singular focus on security gaps at the border as the biggest threat facing the US.

Top security officials including FBI director Christopher Wray, CIA director Gina Haspel and director of National Intelligence Dan Coats presented an update to the Senate intelligence committee on their annual assessment of global threats.

Advertisement

They warned of an increasingly diverse range of security dangers around the globe, from North Korean nuclear weapons to Chinese cyberespionage to Russian campaigns to undermine Western democracies.

Coats said intelligence information does not support the idea that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will eliminate his nuclear weapons and the capacity for building more — a notion that is the basis of the US negotiating strategy.

Coats did, however, note that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has expressed support for ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and over the past year has not test-fired a nuclear-capable missile or conducted a nuclear test.