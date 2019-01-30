Authorities in Brazil have arrested five people in connection with the collapse of a Brazilian mine dam, while the death toll rose to at least 84 and the carcasses of fish floated along the banks of a river downstream that an indigenous community depends on for food and water.

The dam that held back iron ore waste, owned and operated by big mining company Vale SA, collapsed on Saturday, burying a company cafeteria and other Vale buildings and inundating part of the small southeastern city of Brumadinho.

Grieving relatives buried some of the victims in Brumadinho and rescue teams continued a delicate search through swathes of muck for more victims or survivors.



The dead fish and trash were seen by a reporting team for the Associated Press about 18km downstream from the dam along the banks of the Paraopeba River.

A woman lights a candle during a vigil for the victims of the collapsed mine dam in Brumadinho, Brazil. Photo / AP

The Pataxo Indians living alongside the river who use it to fish, bathe and gather water for the plants they cultivate as food were told by Brazilian environmental officials that they should no longer do so, said Hayo, the village chief who goes by one name.

The signs of possible ecological consequences came as the arrests of company workers with links to the dam were made in Sao Paulo and in the state of Minas Gerais.

Three of the arrested worked for Vale, the company said, adding that it was co-operating with authorities. TUEV Sued, a German company that has inspected the dam, said two of its employees were arrested.