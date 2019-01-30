PARIS (AP) — A bizarre Russian immersive film experience called DAU has kicked off in two Paris theaters and the Pompidou Center modern art museum, despite multiple hangups.

Visitors watch films and participate in interactive exhibits about people who lived inside a fake Soviet scientific institute from 2009-2011. Filmmaker Ilya Khrzhanovsky's idea was to recreate the life of Nobel Prize-winning physicist Lev Landau and the oppressive Stalinist world he inhabited.

The project resulted in 700 hours of film, and took more than a dozen years and many millions of dollars to reach the public. Administrative and technical problems delayed the long-awaited opening, and reviews are mixed.

The event lasts through Feb. 17 in Paris and then is expected to go to London.