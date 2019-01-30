BEIJING (AP) — China says it has banned the wife of a Taiwanese human rights activist jailed in China from visiting him for three months due to alleged improper behavior.

A statement Wednesday from the spokesman of the Cabinet's Taiwan Affairs Office, Ma Xiaoguang, says Lee Ching-yu had made false statements and "interfered with prison operations" during a visit last month.

Lee's husband, Lee Ming-che, is serving a five-year prison sentence at Chishan prison in central Hunan province after being convicted by a Chinese court in November 2017 on charges of subverting state power.

Lee was found guilty of subversion for holding online political lectures and helping the families of jailed dissidents in China. He disappeared into the custody of the security services shortly after entering China in March 2017.