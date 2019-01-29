HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont says he will activate Connecticut's Severe Cold Weather Protocol as bitter cold is expected to envelope the state.

The Democrat says the protocol will begin at noon on Wednesday and last through noon on Sunday, when there are sub-zero wind chills in the forecast across Connecticut.

The protocol directs staff from various state agencies to coordinate with United Way of Connecticut's 2-1-1 and the state's network of shelters to make sure the most vulnerable residents are protected from the severe cold. State agency staff also work with 2-1-1, the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness and other community-based providers to locate people who are need and transport them to shelters.

Lamont says "conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors" and shelters are available.