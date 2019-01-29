CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says it has arrested 54 alleged members of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group who were plotting to foment chaos on the anniversary of Egypt's 2011 Arab Spring uprising.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday the individuals were arrested over the past weeks in different locations. It released images of old desktop computer towers and crude weapons like steel caltrops and spiked metal balls, which allegedly belonged to the group.

The Muslim Brotherhood won a series of elections after the Jan. 25, 2011 uprising toppled longtime autocrat Hosni Mubarak. Mohammed Morsi, a senior Brotherhood member, was elected president in 2012 but was overthrown by the military the following year amid mass protests against his rule.

Authorities have since waged a sweeping crackdown on the group, now branded a terrorist organization.