LONDON (AP) — A British lawmaker has been jailed for three months for lying to police after she was caught speeding.

Fiona Onasanya was sentenced Tuesday at the Old Bailey courthouse in London.

The 35-year-old was expelled from the Labour Party after her conviction but continues to be a serving member of Parliament as an independent.

She was found guilty of perverting the course of justice by telling police someone else was driving her car when she was caught by a speed camera driving too fast in July, 2017.

Her brother was sentenced to 10 months in prison for his role in the deception.

Judge Jeremy Stuart-Smith told Onasanya: "You have not simply let yourself down, you have let down those who look to you for inspiration, your party, your profession and Parliament."