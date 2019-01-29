TORONTO (AP) — A former landscaper charged with killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village says is pleading guilty.

Bruce McArthur said Tuesday that no one is pressuring to enter the plea to eight counts of first-degree murder.

Police last year found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where McArthur had worked. The remains of the eighth victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

The 67-year-old McArthur was arrested after an investigation into several disappearances in a gay neighborhood of Toronto.