DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's president says new trade agreements with Iran will help the two countries face the "economic war" waged against them by the West.

Bashar Assad spoke Tuesday during a meeting with visiting Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri.

Syrian state news agency SANA says the countries have signed 11 agreements and memoranda of understanding to promote cooperation in Syria's reconstruction after eight years of civil war. The deals include agreements on infrastructure development and combatting money laundering, as well as a "long-term strategic economic cooperation treaty."

Syria's government is under Western sanctions linked to its actions over the course of the civil war. Iran, a close ally of Assad, is under renewed U.S. sanctions following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal.