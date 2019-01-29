MADRID (AP) — Spain's state-owned shipbuilder says it has called back for security reasons four Spanish technicians in Venezuela who were readying for final delivery a navy patrol ship sold 14 years ago to the Venezuelan government.

A spokesman with Navantia says the recall doesn't change the shipbuilder's plan to deliver the vessel, which is called Eternal Commander Hugo Chavez. It is the last of eight similar ships that the former Venezuelan leader bought from Spain in 2005 for $1.4 billion.

Final tests on the ship are still ongoing with local contractors, says the spokesman, who declined to elaborate on the nature of the security concerns. He was not authorized to be identified in the media.

A Spanish diplomat also says the country's ambassador in Caracas on Monday discussed with representatives of Spanish companies in Venezuela the political instability in the country.