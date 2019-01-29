PARIS (AP) — French officials say one person has died and another is missing after an avalanche in the Alps near the Deux-Alpes ski resort.

The police unit in charge of setting up the rescue operation said the avalanche struck late Tuesday morning.

Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available.

The avalanche struck in on off-piste sector near the small town of Saint-Christophe-en-Oisans.

Advertisement

The rescue operation, which involves 25 person and canine units, is ongoing.