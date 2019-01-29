TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — More than 40 people have been summoned to face trial over Tunisia's deadliest attack in a Mediterranean resort in 2015.

The trial reopened on Tuesday in Tunis, more than 3-1/2 years after the attack on the Imperial Hotel in the beach resort of Sousse left 38 people dead, mostly British tourists.

The attacker, a Tunisian student who trained with Libyan militants, was killed by police. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack.

Among the accused, 14 have been summoned even though they are not currently being held in custody and it's unclear whether they will turn up for the trial. Six others are security agents accused of failing to prevent or stop the attack.

The trial has been postponed several times at the lawyers' request.

In addition to the massacre at the beach resort, Tunisia suffered two other major attacks in 2015. At the famed Bardo Museum, 22 people died while 12 perished in the center of Tunis on a bus carrying presidential guards.

The Islamic State group also claimed responsibility for those attacks, which, along with the attack at the Imperial Hotel, devastated the country's tourism sector as travel agencies pulled out and governments issued travel warnings.

Tourism has since bounced back after Tunisia's government implemented a series of measures aimed at securing popular destinations in the country.