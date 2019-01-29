A drug dealer managed to run off from police and cover 110km on foot along a beach in Brazil before he was rearrested.

Filipe Ribeiro was part of a group of three drug dealers from Portugal who reportedly travelled to Brazil to sell two tonnes of hashish that had arrived by boat from Morocco.

His two companions, Rúben Pereira, 27, and Alexandre Guerra, 41, were arrested by police. Fearing the same fate, Ribeiro managed to escape and cover approximately 110km on foot along the seaside in Fortim, Ceará, where the drugs had been found, all the way to Fortaleza.

Police found two tonnes of drugs. Photo / Supplied

He managed to trick police by walking alongside the ocean the entire time but ended up being caught in Aldeota, Fortaleza, not far from the vice-consulate of Portugal.

It is understood Ribeiro was trying to find diplomatic help. Despite his ultramarathon effort, he failed and has now joined his fellow drug dealers in jail.