CCTV footage has captured the alarming moment a pokies player punches an armed attacker during a violent attempted robbery in Melbourne's northwest.

The vision shows two men armed with a machete and a metal pole come up against the gutsy gamer after forcing their way into the Clubhouse Place venue in St Albans about 11.15pm on November 12 last year.

Victoria Police said one of the thieves threatened the man with a knife and demanded his phone before he fought back and punched the offender in the face.

The unflinching patron, who suffered minor cuts to his head, then stomps on the attacker's head and kicks him before the scuffle moves off screen.

Advertisement

After briefly threatening some other players, the two robbers fled empty-handed.

Venue staff locked themselves in a secure office after being alerted to the incident by security, news.com.au reports.

Armed Crime Squad detectives today released the CCTV vision and a digital composite image of a man in a bid to catch the crooks, who have been linked to at least three other armed robberies.

One of the men became involved in an altercation with a male patron inside the venue after threatening him with the knife and demanding his phone. Photo / Supplied

A screenshot of a silver Holden Commodore VE sedan, with a partial registration number of YN, has also been released. The car is believed to have been used during the incidents.

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas said any incident where offenders were armed with firearms was cause for concern.

"It's probably only luck up to this point that someone hasn't been seriously injured," he said.

"Someone in the community is likely to know who these people are and we are urging them to come forward.

"We're hopeful that people will see this footage and the images today and be able to provide us with the information we need."

The first of the three offences occurred at a gaming venue on Gillespie Road in Kings Park, about 8.50am on November 11, 2018.

Two men armed with firearms entered the premises just before opening time and grabbed cash before fleeing.

The second linked incident occurred at the Neale Road post office in Deer Park, where a man armed with a gun stole some cash before leaving the store about 1.20pm on June 7, 2018.

The same gaming venue shown in the CCTV footage on Clubhouse Place was also hit by an armed man about 11.30pm on June 13, 2015.

No one was physically injured during the three incidents.

The first man is described as being of Maori or Islander appearance, with a New Zealand accent, solid build and medium height.

His accomplice is described as having a slim build, medium height and an Australian accent.