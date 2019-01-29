Donald Trump, who is still president of the United States, has once again questioned global warming in a tweet, this time while Australia and New Zealand sizzle in record-breaking temperatures.

"In the beautiful Midwest, windchill temperatures are reaching minus 60 degrees, the coldest ever recorded. In coming days, expected to get even colder. People can't last outside even for minutes," he tweeted this afternoon. "What the hell is going on with Global Waming? [sic] Please come back fast, we need you!"

Trump's tweet feels particular poorly timed as Australia and New Zealand struggle with a record-breaking heatwave.

This is not the first time Trump has demonstrated he can't grasp the concept of global warming or how it works.

Last November, Trump tweeted: "Whatever happened to Global Warming?" following a cold blast in the US.

At the time, British meteorologist Laura Tobin kindly explained how global warming can lead to weather extremes in some parts of the world.

She tweeted: "Global warming is a warming World.

"This leads to more extreme weather both hot and COLD! One of the coldest #thanksgiving ever recorded in NYC but it's also [very] warm in the Arctic with no snow in Lapland.

"It's also the same for very wet and very dry - just look at the wildfires."

Lars Boelen, a climate expert from Holland, pointed out the crucial misunderstanding that appeared to be at the core of Trump's tweet.

"Dear sir, You, once again, confuse weather and climate.

"Greetings, The rest of the world," he replied, followed by a map showing current world temperatures.

Earlier this month, Trump once again posted about how great it would be to have global warming: "Be careful and try staying in your house. Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn't be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!"