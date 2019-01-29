MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's health regulatory agency says it has cleared about 13,000 requests for permits for medical devices and medicines, some of which had been awaiting approval since 2007.

The agency says that since its new team of officials took office Dec. 3, the agency has worked to reduce a mammoth backlog of permit requests. The agency said Monday that the previous administration left a total backlog of 22,000 applications.

Before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office Dec.1, investigators uncovered a scheme in which regulators would hide or fail to deliver approvals. The officials reportedly took money for processing documents.

The new team has promised "equal and transparent treatment" for companies that must get approval for new medicines or imports of existing medications and medical devices.