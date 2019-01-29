TOP STORIES:

SOC--MISSING PLANE-SALA

LONDON — The man leading a private search of the missing plane carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala says there is a "very good chance" of finding the aircraft. SENT: 660 words, photos.

FBN--SAINTS-RAMS-PLAYOFF LAWSUIT

NEW ORLEANS — Six days before the Super Bowl, the court battle has begun in a longshot lawsuit seeking a possible do-over of the NFC game that ended with a Los Angeles Rams victory over the New Orleans Saints, a game affected by what the NFL concedes was a blown "no-call" by officials. A Monday hearing in federal court did not result in an immediate ruling. It dealt largely with a jurisdictional question. By Kevin McGill. SENT: 630 words, photo.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — Japan will play for a record fifth Asian Cup title after reaching the final by defeating Iran 3-0. SENT: 190 words, photos.

TEN--ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Maria Sharapova earns her first WTA win in her native Russia for 13 years after beating Daria Gavrilova 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy. SENT: 190 words, photos.

SOC--FA CUP-DRAW

LONDON — Titleholder Chelsea will host Manchester United in the FA Cup fifth round in a repeat of last season's final. SENT: 160 words, photos.

With:

— SOC--ENGLAND-FAN VIOLENCE — Soccer violence in London most shocking in years, police say. SENT: 150 words.

— SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP — Non-league Barnet keeps alive FA Cup dream. SENT: 100 words.

Other Stories:

— SOC--FIFA-BAHRAINI REFUGEE — Soccer activists campaign for release of Bahraini refugee. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALY-WEEKEND WATCH — After stalking case, Quagliarella making up for lost time. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 630 words, photos.

— SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP — Genoa wins at Empoli 3-1 to move toward Serie A safety. SENT: 90 words, photos.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Rayo beats Alaves, leaves Spanish league's relegation zone. SENT: 130 words.

— SOC--ATLETICO MADRID-MORATA — Atletico Madrid signs Alvaro Morata on loan from Chelsea. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 530 words, photo.

— SKI--WORLDS-GISIN OUT — Swiss medal hope Michelle Gisin to miss worlds for knee surgery. SENT: 160 words, photos.

— BBO--CARIBBEAN SERIES — Moving from Venezuela to Panama. SENT: 110 words.

