Officials say at least three Houston police officers have been wounded in a shooting.

In a tweet, Houston police say the officers were "struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect" Monday afternoon in a neighbourhood in southeast Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that the suspect "is down" and at least three officers have been injured.

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Police say the officers are being transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officers' Union, says one of the injured officers was taken to a hospital by helicopter.