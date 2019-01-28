A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

IPHONE PROBLEMS?

Wall Street expects that Apple's latest quarterly snapshot will show mixed results.

Financial analysts predict the technology giant's fiscal first-quarter earnings rose from a year earlier, while revenue declined. Apple serves up its results for the October-December quarter on Tuesday. It warned shareholders earlier this month that demand for its iPhone is waning, mainly because of slowing sales in China.

THE FED SPEAKS

The Federal Reserve delivers an update on its interest rate policy and the economy Wednesday.

The remarks will follow a two-day meeting of the central bank's policymakers. The Fed boosted its benchmark interest rate four times last year, with the last quarter-point increase coming in December. At the time, officials signaled that it would increase rates twice more this year.

PULLBACK ON HIRING?

Economists predict hiring in the U.S. slowed in January after a big jump the previous month.

They expect the Labor Department will report Friday that nonfarm employers added 169,000 jobs in January. That would be down from December's tally of 312,000 new jobs. The health care, food services, construction and manufacturing sectors were the primary contributors to hiring last month.

Nonfarm payrolls, monthly change, seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 286,000

Sept. 119,000

Oct. 274,000

Nov. 176,000

Dec. 312,000

Jan. (est.) 169,000

Source: FactSet