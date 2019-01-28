NEW YORK (AP) — The actor who played the notorious drug lord known as El Chapo on a Netflix series has made a cameo as a spectator at the kingpin's U.S. trial.

Alejandro Edda showed up early Monday to get a seat in a packed courtroom where Joaquin Guzman is fighting drug-trafficking charges. Guzman cracked a smile when the "Narcos: Mexico" star was pointed out to him.

Jurors have heard testimony that would make Guzman's reaction understandable.

Cooperators who spent time with him during his heyday say he often spoke about wanting to see either a movie or book made about his life story.

Advertisement

A former Guzman assistant testified last week that he witnessed the defendant viciously torture his enemies before they were killed. He was one of the government's final witnesses.