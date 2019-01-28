ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — After years of battling the Confederate flag, a South Carolina restaurant owner has surrendered.

Tommy Daras says he's selling his Edisto River Creamery in Orangeburg because he's been unable to remove the rebel banner flown by the Sons of Confederate Veterans on a tiny piece of property in front of his business. The group was given the land by the building's previous owner and continues to fly the flag by a Confederate monument.

Daras tried to get the flag removed through a zoning complaint, but couldn't.

He told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that nine out of 10 customers asked about the flag.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans did marches weekly. Daras says the restaurant got untrue online reviews after he complained.

The organization didn't comment to the newspaper.

