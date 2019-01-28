TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police say they expect a "significant development" in the case of a man charged with killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay village.

Police said in a statement Monday that Bruce McArthur is due in court Tuesday.

Last year, police found the remains of seven of the men in large planters at a property where McArthur worked as a landscaper. The remains of the eighth alleged victim were found in a ravine behind the same property in midtown Toronto.

The 67-year-old McArthur was arrested a year ago after an investigation into several disappearances in a gay neighborhood of Toronto.

Advertisement

A police spokeswoman declined to say what the development is.