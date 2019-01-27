TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Novak Djokovic has won his record seventh Australian Open championship and a third consecutive Grand Slam title by beating Rafael Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 in the final Sunday night. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 940 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Chelsea hosts second-tier side Sheffield Wednesday after an all-Premier League meeting between Tottenham and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 2000 GMT.

GLF--FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN

SAN DIEGO — World No. 1 Justin Rose has a three-shot lead over Adam Scott in the Farmers Insurance Open. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. By 0000 GMT.

GLF--DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Bryson DeChambeau shot an 8-under 64 to cruise to his first overseas victory at the Dubai Desert Classic on Sunday. SENT: 132 words, photos - will be updated.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Spanish leader Barcelona visits Girona, while fourth-place Real Madrid is at Espanyol. Also, Athletic Bilbao hosts Real Betis, Real Sociedad welcomes Huesca and Celta Vigo plays at Valladolid. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 130 words by 1715 GMT, 600 words by 2200 GMT, with photos. With separates.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Cristiano Ronaldo looks to bounce back from a difficult week when Serie A leader Juventus visits Lazio. Ronaldo had a penalty saved last weekend during a win over Chievo Verona then pleaded guilty to tax fraud a day later in Spain. Also, third-place Inter Milan visits Torino and Roma can move into the Champions League places with a victory at Atalanta. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. By 2200 GMT.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

MUNICH — Bayern Munich aims to keep pace with Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund with a win at home over Stuttgart. Also Sunday, Leipzig visits promoted Fortuna Duesseldorf. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. By 1900 GMT.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain can restore its 13-point lead at the top with a home win against mid-table Rennes. Elsewhere, third-place Lyon is away to Amiens. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos. By 2230 GMT.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S-DOWNHILL

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Austrian skier Stephanie Venier edged Olympic champion Sofia Goggia to win her first World Cup in a crash-interrupted downhill race that was ended early on Sunday. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 137 words, photos - will be updated.

ALSO:

— RGU--NEW ZEALAND SEVENS — Fiji beats USA 38-0 to win New Zealand Sevens. SENT: 353 words.

— SWM--PARA WORLDS-MALAYSIA STRIPPED — Malaysia stripped of Paralympic event over ban on Israelis. SENT: 239 words.

— SKI--WCUP-SVINDAL RETIREMENT — Olympic downhill champion Svindal to retire after worlds. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 148 words, photos.

