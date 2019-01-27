Military authorities say US Air Force and Canadian fighter jets were scrambled to escort two Russian bombers that were traveling near the North American coastline.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says two F-22 and two CF-18 fighter jets identified two Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers that were entering an area patrolled by the Royal Canadian Air Force on Saturday morning.

There were no reports of conflict between the Russian and the US and Canadian jets.

NORAD says it uses radar, satellites and fighter aircraft to patrol the skies and monitor aircraft entering US or Canadian airspace.

"NORAD's top priority is defending Canada and the United States. Our ability to protect our nations starts with successfully detecting, tracking, and positively identifying aircraft of interest approaching US and Canadian airspace," General Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, the NORAD commander, said in a statement.

NORAD tweeted: "An E-3 AWACS, 2x F-22, 2x CF-18 fighter jets from NORAD positively identified 2x Russian Tu-160 Blackjack strategic bombers entering the Canadian Air Defense Identification Zone on January 26, 2019.

"Bombers remained in international airspace and did not enter sovereign territory."

The US Air Force sent planes from their air base in Alaska.

It is the first known Russian flight near North America this year.

In September US Air Force fighter jets twice were forced to intercepted two Russian bombers off the coast of Alaska.

The first interception took place on September 1 when another pair of Russian bombers flew nearby.

Those planes were also intercepted by F-22 fighters after they crossed into the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone south of the Aleutian Islands.

Then two weeks later two more Russian bombers were spotted in the same area.