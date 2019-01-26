ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey's Defense Ministry says a Turkish military base in northern Iraq has come under attack by Kurdish militants.

In a statement Saturday, the ministry said some vehicles and equipment were damaged and blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK. The far-left group is considered a terror organization by Turkey and its NATO allies.

The PKK has waged an insurgency within Turkey since 1984 and is based in camps in Makhmur in northern Iraq. Tens of thousands of people have died in the conflict, which resumed in 2015 after a fragile two-year cease-fire.

Turkish jets regularly bomb the camps and Turkey has a military presence in Iraq as part of a mandate that allows it to fight security threats in Iraq and Syria.