ROME (AP) — A prosecutor is investigating a flight instructor who survived a midair collision between a small tourist plane and a helicopter in the Italian Alps.

Authorities said the bodies of the last two people from the crash in Italy's Val d'Aosta region were found Saturday, raising the death toll to seven.

The French flight instructor was one of two survivors of Friday's accident over the Rutor glacier. Italian news agency ANSA quoted Aosta Chief Prosecutor Paolo Fortuna saying he was investigating the instructor for alleged manslaughter and had questioned him in a hospital intensive care unit.

ANSA says the instructor reportedly was sitting in the rear of the plane and his students were in front. The students, a Belgian man and a Frenchman, died.

The helicopter was bringing skiers to the glacier.