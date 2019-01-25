BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama civil rights museum has reversed course after a public outcry and has decided to give political activist Angela Davis an award that it offered then rescinded.

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute said in a statement Friday that its board has voted to reaffirm Davis as the recipient of the human rights award.

Davis is an outspoken supporter of a movement criticizing Israel's treatment of Palestinians. The board withdrew her award after a local Holocaust education group asked it to reconsider.

The board issued a public apology earlier this month and said there should have been more conversation before making the decision to revoke the award.

Advertisement

The organization said that Davis has been invited to Birmingham to accept the award.