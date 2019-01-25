DETROIT (AP) — The Canadian auto workers union is asking people in Canada and the U.S. to stop buying General Motors vehicles made in Mexico.

The Unifor union wants people to boycott vehicles with identification numbers that start with the number three. Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard ads. So far the United Auto Workers union in the U.S. is not joining the campaign.

In November GM announced plans to close a car factory near Toronto, costing 2,600 union jobs. It also has plans to close four U.S. factories but will negotiate those with the UAW.

GM says it has too many plants that make cars as the markets have shifted toward trucks and SUVs. It says the boycott could cause damage to the wider Ontario economy.