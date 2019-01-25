THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An environmental research institute says that the Netherlands is not doing enough to cut greenhouse gas emissions to levels ordered in a landmark court ruling.

The Dutch Environmental Assessment Agency says in a report published Friday that the target, confirmed last year by an appeals court, of reducing emissions by 25 percent from 1990 levels by 2020 is "out of reach."

The agency says that the reduction next year will likely amount to 21 percent compared with 1990, although it says it could be anywhere between 17 and 24 percent.

Last month, Dutch lawmakers approved ambitious new climate legislation that targets a 95-percent reduction of emissions by 2050 compared with 1990 levels, and a 49-percent cut by 2030.

However, a plan to achieve the goals has not been confirmed.