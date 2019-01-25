FARMINGTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine university says it has received one of the largest donations in its history from a pair of anonymous donors.

University of Maine at Farmington interim president Eric Brown says the $3.225 million gift is the second largest donation it has ever received. The university says the gift will be used to create the Catalyst Fund at UMF.

The school says the fund will help implement and grow initiatives designed to boost financial aid, advance graduate education programs and help students succeed.

One of the initiatives the Catalyst Fund will help support is a new scholarship program called the Persistence Scholarship Program. The school says it will provide students with a merit scholarship for being on track to successfully graduate in four years.