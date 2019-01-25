Authorities in North Carolina say a 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days has been found alive in good health near the home he disappeared from.

In a news release on Thursday night (US time), FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch says Casey Hathaway was found by professional search and rescue crews in Craven County in eastern North Carolina.

Casey was found caught up in thorn bushes. Search crews said the little boy was soaking wet and calling out for his mother when they found him. He was found about a quarter mile from where he was last seen and authorities believe he had been moving around during the time he was missing.

Online poster for missing Casey Hathaway. Photo / AP

Casey, who has since been reunited with his parents and older sister, suffered a few scrapes and cuts.

Advertisement

Casey was only wearing a coat and sweatpants when he vanished. He was still wearing the coat when he was found, authorities said.

"The little fella is happy and his parents are very happy as well," Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said.

His mother Brittany Hathaway said her son was up and talking and had already talked about watching Netflix.

She thanked the search teams and locals who had been out searching for her son.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says the boy was playing with two other children in his grandmother's backyard in Ernul on Tuesday, but didn't come inside with them.

Authorities had been concerned that Casey wasn't adequately dressed for the cold temperatures.

Hundreds of volunteers had been helping with the search but had been told to stay away Thursday due to heavy rains and strong winds.

- AP