TORONTO (AP) — Canadian police have made two arrests as part of a national security investigation.

A senior government official confirmed the arrests Thursday and said they were made in Kingston, Ontario and there is no threat to public safety. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are expected to release more details Friday.

The RCMP didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Advertisement

Kingston is about 160 miles (257 kilometers) east of Toronto.