A Republican strategist has lashed out over Donald Trump's shutdown in a blistering attack, saying members of the President's circle who could not relate should "shut the hell up".

CNN commentator Ana Navarro attacked tone-deaf comments by Mr Trump's daughter-in-law Lara and commerce secretary Wilbur Ross that appeared to show how out of touch they were.

Lara Trump, wife of Mr Trump's son Eric, said the 34-day shutdown was "not fair" to the 800,000 unpaid federal workers, but insisted the immigration debate was "so much bigger than any one person."

She said it was "a little bit of pain, but it's going to be for the future of our country" and the next generation would thank them.

Mr Ross, one of the richest people in Mr Trump's Cabinet with $1 billion in assets, said he"didn't quite understand" why those working without pay or on leave without pay were turning to food banks rather than taking out bank loans.

The comment was ridiculed as a "let them eat cake" moment that could have come straight from the lips of Marie Antoinette.

In a fiery smackdown, Ms Navarro told CNN: "If you're going to hold on to this strategy of continuing the shutdown, at the very least fake relating to it. At the very least, fake empathy.

"No, Lara Trump, it's not a 'little bit of pain', it's a hell of a lot of pain for a hell of a lot of people in America. So if you can't relate, do me a favour, do us all a favour, either shut the hell up, or fake it."

The remarks by Ms Trump and Mr Ross were seen as the latest in a series of out-of-touch responses to the shutdown from wealthy Trump officials. The President said he "could relate" to unpaid government workers, but they needed to "make adjustments" and he was sure he had their support.

It came as six Republican senators defied Mr Trump to vote for a Democrat-backed proposal to temporarily reopen the government in a stunning revolt that still failed to end the impasse.

The defectors included Mitt Romney — who has frequently clashed with the President — as well as Johnny Isakson, Lamar Alexander, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Cory Gardner.

The bill was defeated with 52 in favour and 44 against, nowhere near the 60-vote threshold to pass the senate.

A Trump-backed bill that included $US5.7 billion ($8.4 billion) for the border wall was also defeated, with 51 in favour and 47 against.

The fact the Democrat proposal received one more vote is embarrassing for Mr Trump and could weaken his position in future negotiations.

The GOP has a 53-47 majority in the senate but require the support of at least seven Democrats to pass a bill.

Republicans Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Mike Lee of Utah voted against Mr Trump's proposal, while Joe Manchin, of knife-edge state West Virginia, was the only Democrat to defy his party and support it.

The bill backed by the President offered a three-year extension on protections for 700,000 undocumented young migrants in return for wall funding.

Democrats have been unwilling to offer more than $US1.3 billion ($1.9 billion) for border security including fencing and surveillance, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling a wall unnecessary and "immoral".

The proposal preferred by Democrats was a two-week stopgap bill to fund the government up to 8 February as negotiations continue, and did not include any money for Mr Trump's US-Mexico wall.

It was clear in advance there would not be nearly enough votes to reach the threshold and end the impasse that has left 800,000 federal workers working without pay or on leave without pay for almost five weeks.

Americans are suffering with services grinding to a halt, serious fears over aviation and food safety, and workers set to miss a second pay cheque tomorrow.

With many turning to food banks to survive, politicians were hoping the "show vote" would demonstrate that they were trying to resolve the impasse.

Some observers expressed hope that even if the bills failed, they could open the door for policymakers to come up with more widely supported funding proposals that would reopen government.

Democrat James Clyburn yesterday suggested it might be "doable" to give the President money for a "humane wall" in return for permanent protections for Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals and immigrants with temporary protective status.

It came after Mr Trump agreed to postpone his State of Union address, despite battling Ms Pelosi over the speech throughout Wednesday.

Nancy just said she “just doesn’t understand why?” Very simply, without a Wall it all doesn’t work. Our Country has a chance to greatly reduce Crime, Human Trafficking, Gangs and Drugs. Should have been done for decades. We will not Cave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address. I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative - I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over. I am not looking for an.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

....alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber. I look forward to giving a “great” State of the Union Address in the near future! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 24, 2019

He initially said in a letter that he would push ahead with the agenda-setting speech, but eventually agreed to wait until the government reopened after the speaker said he would not be able to deliver it in the House.

"As the Shutdown was going on, Nancy Pelosi asked me to give the State of the Union Address," he tweeted late on Wednesday. "I agreed. She then changed her mind because of the Shutdown, suggesting a later date. This is her prerogative — I will do the Address when the Shutdown is over."

He addressed suggestions he might have given the speech in an alternative location, adding: "I am not looking for an alternative venue for the SOTU Address because there is no venue that can compete with the history, tradition and importance of the House Chamber."

Earlier, he called Ms Pelosi's decision "a great, great horrible mark" for the US, adding that "it's always good to be a part of history, but this is a very negative part of history."

Mr Trump's approval rating has taken a hit during the shutdown, dropping to 41 per cent earlier this month, with polls showing most Americans do not support his wall.