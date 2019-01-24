EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 27, Melbourne, Australia — tennis, Australian Open.

Melbourne, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. India, 3rd ODI.

thru 19, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, HSBC Championship.

thru 20, La Quinta, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Desert Challenge.

thru 20, Wengen, Switzerland — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

thru 20, Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 20, Adelaide, Australia — cycling, UCI, Tour Down Under.

New York — boxing, Demetrius Andrade vs. Artur Akavov for Andrade's WBO middleweight title.

Port Elizabeth, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.

Las Vegas — boxing, Manny Pacquiao vs. Adrien Broner for Pacquiao's WBA welterweight title; Badou Jack vs. Marcus Browne for WBA interim light heavyweight title; Rau'shee Warren vs. Nordine Oubaali for vacant WBC bantamweight title.

United Arab Emirates — football, Asian Cup round of 16: Jordan vs. Vietnam, Thailand vs. China., Iran vs. Oman.

United States — American football, NFL playoffs, conference championships: New Orleans vs. Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City vs. New England.

United Arab Emirates — football, Asian Cup round of 16: Japan vs. Saudi Arabia, Australia vs. Uzbekistan, United Arab Emirates vs. Kyrgyzstan.

Durban, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI.

United Arab Emirates — football, Asian Cup round of 16: South Korea vs. Bahrain, Qatar vs. Iraq.

thru 27, Bridgetown, Barbados — cricket, West Indies vs. England, 1st test.

Napier, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand, vs. India, 1st ODI.

thru 27, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — golf, European Tour, Dubai Desert Classic.

thru 27, San Diego — golf, US PGA Tour, Farmers Insurance Open.

thru 28, Brisbane, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 1st test.

United Arab Emirates — football, Asian Cup quarterfinals.

Centurion, South Africa — cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI.

United Arab Emirates — football, Asian Cup quarterfinals.

thru 27, Kitzbuehel, Austria — Alpine skiing, men's World Cup.

Tauranga, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. India, 2nd ODI.

thru 27, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — Alpine skiing, women's World Cup.

thru 27, Hamilton, New Zealand — rugby, sevens world series, New Zealand Sevens.

New York — boxing, Keith Thurman vs. Josesito Lopez for Thurman's WBA welterweight title; Tugstsogt Nyambayar vs. Claudio Marrero for vacant IBO featherweight title.

Houston — boxing, Jaime Munguia vs. Takeshi Inoue for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title; Jesus Rojas vs. Xu Can for Rojas' WBA featherweight title.

Johannesburg — cricket, South Africa vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.

thru Feb. 3, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, WTA, Ladies Trophy, HO

thru Feb. 3 — Thailand Open, Hua Hin, HO

Tauranga, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. India, 3rd ODI.

Hamilton, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. India, 4th ODI.

thru 5, Canberra, Australia — cricket, Australia vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd test.

thru 3, various — tennis, ITF, first round of new Davis Cup?

Wellington, New Zealand — cricket, New Zealand vs. India, 5th ODI.