BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on a professor fired after giving a Nazi salute (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

A professor accused of making a Nazi salute at a meeting told investigators his actions were "miscalculations."

Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Thursday announced the firing of Charles Meyrick. The school's president says the Nov. 2 disruptions at Manchester Community College happened days after the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre and unnerved many people.

A school report says Meyrick shouted "sieg heil," German for "hail victory," and gave a Nazi salute as a way to show meeting leaders their effort to silence him was tyrannical and wrong.

Meyrick told investigators he held the pose for more than 10 minutes because he needed time to contemplate how to get out of the situation.

Meyrick also told investigators he was willing to apologize and did not mean any harm.

11:20 a.m.

A Connecticut college has fired a business professor accused of comparing education officials to Nazis by shouting in German and giving a Nazi salute for more than 10 minutes at a faculty and administrators' meeting.

Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport on Thursday announced the firing of Charles Meyrick.

School President Paul Broadie II said the Nov. 2 incident at Manchester Community College happened just days after the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre and "unnerved" many people who left the room fearing for their safety.

A school investigation report said Meyrick acknowledged that he shouted "sieg heil," German for "hail victory," and gave a Nazi salute as a way to show the meeting's leaders that their effort to silence him was tyrannical and wrong.

Messages seeking comment were left for Meyrick on Thursday.