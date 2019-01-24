ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on fatal shooting of an off-duty St. Louis police officer (all times local):

4 p.m.

The St. Louis prosecutor's office says the Missouri State Highway Patrol will help with the investigation into the death of an officer who police say was killed when a colleague "mishandled" a gun.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday when two on-duty male officers went to one of their homes. Police Chief John Hayden says 24-year-old officer Katlyn Alix was off duty and stopped by the home. It's not clear why the officers gathered there.

Advertisement

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner says the Highway Patrol often assists investigations initiated by the prosecutor's office.

A police incident report says the officers were seated in the apartment living room when one of the male officers "mishandled a firearm and shot (Alix) in the chest."

The male officers took her to a hospital, where she died. The male officers are on paid leave.

___

12:30 p.m.

St. Louis police have identified the officer killed in an accidental early morning shooting as 24-year-old Katlyn Alix.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday when two on-duty male officers went to one of their homes during their shift. Police Chief John Hayden says Alix was off-duty and stopped by the home. It wasn't clear why the officers were at the home.

A police incident report says the officers were seated in the apartment living room when one of the male officers "mishandled a firearm and shot (Alix) in the chest."

The male officers took her to a hospital, where she died.

Police and the St. Louis city circuit attorney's office are investigating.

Hayden, in a statement, says Alix was an "enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her." Survivors include her husband, parents and a sister.

___

7:30 a.m.

Authorities say a St. Louis police officer has accidentally shot and killed another officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday when two on-duty male officers went to one of their homes during their shift. Police Chief John Hayden said during a news conference that a 24-year-old off-duty officer was shot in the chest when she stopped by the home.

The male officers took her to a hospital, where she died. Mayor Lyda Krewson described the shooting as "terribly sad" in a tweet.

No other details were immediately released, including the names of the officers or why they were at the same home when the shooting happened. Overall crime in the Carondelet neighborhood where the shooting happened has been up in recent months.