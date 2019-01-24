WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.N. report released Thursday has found that the number of environmental laws on the books worldwide has increased 38-fold since 1972.

But the political will and capacity to enforce those laws often lags — undermining global efforts to curb issues like wildlife trafficking, air pollution and climate change.

In China, a pioneering nonprofit is trying to hold the government accountable to its wildlife protection laws, including saving pangolins — rare scaly mammals.

Scientists have designated all eight species of pangolins as being at risk of extinction.

More than a million pangolins were trafficked between 2004 and 2014. In the last two decades, the number of pangolins worldwide has dropped by about 90 percent.