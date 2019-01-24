QUEBEC CITY (AP) — Officials in Canada say five people were taken to the hospital after falling ill on an Air Transat flight to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, just before takeoff.

Air Transat Flight 782 was at Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport's de-icing station shortly before 11 a.m. local time when passengers complained of feeling faint.

Airport firefighters were called and the plane was evacuated.

Airport spokeswoman Laurianne Lapierre said Thursday that 12 passengers were affected.

Five of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance after suffering from symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness and sore eyes.

It was not immediately clear what caused the sickness.