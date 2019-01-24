JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The U.S. military says it has carried out two new airstrikes in Somalia against the al-Shabab extremist group but will no longer give details on fighters killed or damage done.

A spokesman for the U.S. Africa Command says those details are now up to Somalia's government to share.

On Saturday the U.S. announced its deadliest airstrike in Somalia in months, killing 52 of the al-Qaida-linked extremists after a "large group" mounted an attack on Somali forces.

The new U.S. statement says the latest airstrikes occurred on Wednesday near Jilib in Middle Juba region, where Saturday's strike occurred.

The United States has dramatically stepped up airstrikes against al-Shabab in Somalia since President Donald Trump took office, carrying out at least 47 last year to diminish the Islamic extremist group's "safe havens."