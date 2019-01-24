TOP STORIES:

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Naomi Osaka never made it past the fourth round at any of her first 10 Grand Slam tournaments. Now, still just 21, she's on the verge of a second consecutive major championship. And the No. 1 ranking, too. The only Japanese woman to win a major singles title will face two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Saturday. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 900 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-MEN

MELBOURNE, Australia — Rafael Nadal needed only 11 minutes in his Australian Open semifinal to show 20-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas — and everyone else — that the kid's upset of Roger Federer was not going to be replicated on this night. Not even close. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 500 words, photos.

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-RAISING THE ROOF — American Collins wishes roof stayed open. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 460 words, photos.

— TEN--OSAKA-SPONSOR — Nissin drops Osaka ad after complaints, star focused on game. By Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-MARGARET COURT-WINTOUR — Vogue editor joins push to re-name Margaret Court Arena. SENT: 350 words, photos.

— AUSTRALIAN OPEN-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--MISSING PLANE-SALA

LONDON — The search has resumed to find the plane that was carrying Argentine soccer player Emiliano Sala. The operation is in its third day. SENT: 120 words, photos.

CRI--AUSTRALIA-SRI LANKA

BRISBANE, Australia — Jhye Richardson takes 3-26 in his test debut to help Australia bowl out Sri Lanka for 144 on the opening day of the day-night test at the Gabba. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN CUP

AL AIN, United Arab Emirates — It's quarterfinals time: Japan vs. Vietnam, Iran vs. China. Developing.

SOC--ENGLAND SPOTLIGHT-SANCHEZ

The piano-playing video announcing his arrival generated record social-media interactions, and sales of his No. 7 jersey went through the roof in the club shop. By that measure, Alexis Sanchez couldn't have been more of a let-down in his first 12 months at Manchester United. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SOC--GERMANY SPOTLIGHT-JAMES

MUNICH — Leon Goretzka's emergence at Bayern Munich is bad news for James Rodriguez. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SOC--SPAIN SPOTLIGHT-VAR PROBLEMS

MADRID — Real Madrid complained about it. Barcelona defended it. Fans are struggling to understand it. Video review is not escaping controversy in its first season in Spain. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 640 words, photo.

GLF--DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC

The first round of the Dubai Desert Classic, the second stop on the so-called "Gulf Swing" that kicks off each year on the European Tour. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

FIG--EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

MINSK, Belarus — Spain's Javier Fernandez aims for a seventh straight European figure skating title in his last competition as the men's event starts with the short program. Pairs champions are crowned in the free skate. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2015 GMT.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

With its strikeforce decimated, Tottenham takes a 1-0 lead into the second leg of its English League Cup semifinal against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Attackers Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min are all missing for Tottenham. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Real Madrid hosts Girona while Real Betis visits Espanyol in first-leg matches of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

FRANCE-CHILD ABUSE-SPORTS

BORDEAUX, France — His past glories as a champion swimmer helped lull admirers into thinking Vincent Leroyer was reliable, someone to look up to. Yet the truth, finally aired at his trial in southwest France this week for raping and sexually assaulting children, was that the ex-elite athlete — like other notorious sports officials and coaches — was using his position to brutalize young people. By John Leicester. SENT: 970 words, photos.

OLY--TOKYO 2020-DENTSU

TOKYO — An investigation by French prosecutors into alleged vote-buying connected with Tokyo winning the 2020 Olympics has raised questions about one of Japan's most powerful companies, the giant advertising and marketing agency Dentsu Inc. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

RGU--SIX NATIONS PREVIEW

Northern hemisphere rugby has rarely been in a better place at international level heading into the final Six Nations before the Rugby World Cup. Ireland is pushing New Zealand close as the world's top-ranked team, while Wales and England make up the top four in the rankings and the Scots are as competitive as they have been for some time. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 2100 GMT.

— RGU--SIX NATIONS PREVIEW-CAPSULES — A look at the teams in the Six Nations.

— CRI--PAKISTAN-WEST INDIES-WOMEN'S TOUR — West Indies women's team to play 3 T20s in Pakistan. SENT: 170 words.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Harden ties Kobe's MSG opponent mark, scores career-best 61. SENT: 1,570 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Capitals fall to Maple Leafs 6-3, lose seventh straight game. SENT: 770 words, photos.

