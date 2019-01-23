MILAN (AP) — Police in Sicily have arrested a 32-year-old Italian convert to Islam on terrorism charges for allegedly inciting contacts to participate in a holy war.

The news agency ANSA reported Wednesday that the suspect, identified as Giuseppe D'Ignoti, converted in 2011 while in jail and after his release identified himself as Moroccan and used Yussuf as his first name.

ANSA says investigators allege he tried to manifest his hatred of the West by calling for more than 100 contacts on Whatsapp to join the Islamic State group and to carry out attacks in Italy.

They also allege he forced his girlfriend to follow Islam, wear a veil and to watch videos showing executions of "infidels." ANSA says the woman's daughter was concerned for her safety and reported the suspect's behavior to police.