LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the end of the Los Angeles teachers strike (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

Los Angeles public school teachers are back on the job after a six-day strike.

The hundreds of Los Angeles Unified School District campuses are back to normal Wednesday after teachers ratified a contract deal hammered out in marathon bargaining over the past weekend.

The deal includes a 6 percent pay hike and a commitment to reduce class sizes over four years.

10:11 p.m.

Los Angeles teachers will go back to work Wednesday after voting to ratify a deal between their union and school officials, ending a six-day strike in the nation's second-largest district.

Although all votes hadn't been counted, union officials said preliminary balloting showed the 30,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles overwhelming approved the agreement reached Tuesday.

The deal includes a 6 percent pay hike and a commitment to reduce class sizes over four years.

Wendy Perez says she voted for the deal and is pleased that under the new contract all schools district-wide will get more nurses, librarians and counselors.

The Board of Education is expected to move quickly to OK the agreement, which would expire at the end of June 2022.