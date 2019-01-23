PARIS (AP) — France's European affairs minister has dismissed insulting remarks about the French president made by the Italian interior minister, saying that they were insignificant and won't trigger a "competition of the stupidest."

Nathalie Loisseau said on Wednesday in response to a question after the weekly Cabinet meeting that Matteo Salvini's jabs at France are "useless" because they don't serve Italians and won't change French policy.

Salvini, head of the right-wing League governing Italy in a coalition, said on Tuesday that France's Emmanuel Macron is a "terrible president," mainly because he stops refugees from crossing into French territory.

She added: "In France, we have an expression that says whatever is excessive is insignificant. When remarks are excessive ... they are, therefore, insignificant."

Advertisement

She said she wouldn't be visiting Italy until "the climate calms."