ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek lawmakers are debating a historic agreement aimed at normalizing relations with Macedonia in a stormy parliamentary session scheduled to culminate in a vote late Thursday. Opponents have announced a series of protests.

Under the deal signed last year, Greece will drop its objections to Macedonia joining NATO in return for the country renaming itself North Macedonia, a longstanding demand from Greece, which argues use of the term implies territorial ambitions on its own northern province of the same name.

But the deal, known as the Prespa Agreement after the border lake where it was signed, has met with strong opposition in both countries. Critics in Greece have called for demonstrations Thursday.

Wednesday's plenary debate began after the deal passed through parliament's committee on defense and foreign policy.