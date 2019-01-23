BERLIN (AP) — Austrian police say an 88-year-old woman with links to Austro-Hungarian nobility who was the feared victim of a brazen daytime kidnapping has surfaced unharmed at her daughter's house.

Austrian media reported Magdolna Theresia Ottrubay was walking with her nurse in Eisenstadt on Tuesday afternoon when two black sedans pulled up and she was snatched and whisked away.

Local police confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday, however, reports that she had shown up unharmed at her daughter's house in Tirol.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Advertisement

Ottrubay is the mother of Stefan Ottrubay, a part of the Esterhazy family, Hungarian nobility whose main seat was Eisenstadt in today's Austria.

Stefan Ottrubay is a director of the Esterhazy Foundation, which administers Esterhazy family properties including Eisenstadt's Schloss Esterhazy, a popular tourist attraction.