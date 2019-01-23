DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syria's state news agency says seven siblings were killed by a fire that broke out overnight in their apartment in the old quarter of the country's capital.

SANA quoted an unnamed official at the Damascus police as saying that the siblings were aged between 3 and 13, adding that their bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

SANA says the cause of the Tuesday night fire in the fourth-floor apartment was not immediately known, adding that it might have been caused by an electric heater.

It gave no mention of the siblings' parents.

The fire brigade says the fire caused an artificial ceiling to collapse inside the apartment.

The news agency says Prime Minister Emad Khamis visited the site late Tuesday.