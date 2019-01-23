MEXICO CITY (AP) — Residents of the neighborhood where Alfonso Cuaron grew up are celebrating the wealth of Oscar nominations heaped on the director and his film "Roma."

Cuaron's childhood home is in the Mexico City neighborhood known as Roma Sur and he prominently featured it in his Netflix film, which received 10 Academy Award nominations on Tuesday.

Gloria Silvia Monreal lives across the street from Cuaron's childhood home and was used during the production. She says she's seen the film four times, and will shower Cuaron with kisses if he wins. Her home was used in the production

Roma Sur has been undergoing a steady transformation in recent years and becoming one of the city's hipper neighborhoods. Thanks for Cuaron prominently leaving in the address of his home in his film, it's now become a tourist destination.