NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark Airport says flight arrivals were briefly suspended because of reports of drone activity, but normal operations have resumed.

The airport said on Twitter Tuesday that the Federal Aviation Administration ordered the flights held.

The administration said in a statement that it received reports from incoming flights on Tuesday evening that a drone was spotted about 3,500 feet (1,000 meters) over nearby Teterboro Airport. It said arriving flights were held. Even after they resumed, some incoming flights were delayed while the backlog was cleared.

Newark and federal authorities only mentioned that arrivals were affected, but The New York Times reported takeoffs were halted.

Advertisement

United Airlines spokesman Robert Einhorn said the impact on its operations "has been minimal so far."

Newark is one of the airports that serves New York City.